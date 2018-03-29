App
Mar 29, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This stock clocked listing gain of 205%. A list of IPO hits & misses on debut day

Some of the major listings, based on their issue size, were General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Bandhan Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The IPO market in financial year 2018 was termed as one of the busiest, with around 40 IPOs raising around 80,000 crore from the primary market.

Most of these IPOs have given magnificent returns and doubled investor wealth. On the contrary, some of them listed at discounts and lost investors’ capital.

In fact, according to a report by IIFL, nearly 190 IPOs (including SMEs) got listed in the year. Of these, 13 IPOs had an issue size of Rs 1,000 crore. The total worth of the IPOs floated in the year stood at Rs 74,000 crore.

Some of the major listings, based on their issue size, were General Insurance Corporation of India (Rs 11,373 crore), New India Assurance (Rs 9,600 crore), SBI Life Insurance (Rs 8,386 crore), and Bandhan Bank (Rs 4,473 crore). Most of these IPOs have given magnificent returns and doubled investor wealth. On the contrary, some of them listed at discounts and lost investors’ capital.

Here are some of the well-known IPOs that either listed at a premium or at a discount on the bourses.

Image source: IIFL

On the top of list that saw biggest listing day gains is Apex Frozen Foods, which listed at 205 percent premium. This was followed by HDFC Standard Life, which gained around 46 percent premium on its listing day. Other major gainers include Eris Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies, and Cochin Shipyard, among others, gaining up to 30 percent.

But there were several names, which listed at a discount as well. Tepid response pulled down a stock like S Chand & Co, which fell 42 percent. Capacite Infra, Shalby, Aster DM Healthcare, Matrimony.com and Reliance Nippon Lie AMC among others.

tags #IPO - News

