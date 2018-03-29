This stock clocked listing gain of 205%. A list of IPO hits & misses on debut day

The IPO market in financial year 2018 was termed as one of the busiest, with around 40 IPOs raising around 80,000 crore from the primary market.

Most of these IPOs have given magnificent returns and doubled investor wealth. On the contrary, some of them listed at discounts and lost investors’ capital.

In fact, according to a report by IIFL, nearly 190 IPOs (including SMEs) got listed in the year. Of these, 13 IPOs had an issue size of Rs 1,000 crore. The total worth of the IPOs floated in the year stood at Rs 74,000 crore.

Here are some of the well-known IPOs that either listed at a premium or at a discount on the bourses.

On the top of list that saw biggest listing day gains is Apex Frozen Foods, which listed at 205 percent premium. This was followed by HDFC Standard Life, which gained around 46 percent premium on its listing day. Other major gainers include Eris Lifesciences, Dixon Technologies, and Cochin Shipyard, among others, gaining up to 30 percent.

But there were several names, which listed at a discount as well. Tepid response pulled down a stock like S Chand & Co, which fell 42 percent. Capacite Infra, Shalby, Aster DM Healthcare, Matrimony.com and Reliance Nippon Lie AMC among others.