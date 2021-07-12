MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

The Zomato journey: From idea to IPO

Zomato's IPO is a seminal moment for the Indian startup ecosystem, as it will become the first unicorn to go public. Its IPO could be the first indication of whether India’s new economy has succeeded or not, financially speaking. Investors will get their first bite of an entirely new section of India’s economy — one that is touted to be the future, and one that has created an outsized impact in other countries.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.