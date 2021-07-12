business The Zomato journey: From idea to IPO Zomato's IPO is a seminal moment for the Indian startup ecosystem, as it will become the first unicorn to go public. Its IPO could be the first indication of whether India’s new economy has succeeded or not, financially speaking. Investors will get their first bite of an entirely new section of India’s economy — one that is touted to be the future, and one that has created an outsized impact in other countries.