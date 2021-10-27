business The Policybazaar journey: From Idea to IPO The IPO of PB Fintech, the holding company of PolicyBazaar and Paisabazaar, will open on November 1 and close on November 3, at a price band of Rs 940-Rs 980. Its revenue has more than doubled in the last two years and losses have been cut down. It recently received an insurance broking license, allowing it to foray into the offline insurance selling industry. Listen in to its co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal on their plans post IPO