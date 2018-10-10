App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tepid listing: Garden Reach Shipbuilders lists at 12% discount at Rs 104 on BSE

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock listed at Rs 102.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers on Wednesday listed at a discount of 12 percent at Rs 104 apiece on the BSE. The upper end of its issue price was Rs 118.

On the National Stock Exchange, the stock listed at Rs 102.50.

The company’s Rs 345-crore initial public offering (IPO) had received a tepid response. The company extended its IPO period by another three days from September 26 to October 1 as weak market conditions persisted.

Only then, the offer was fully subscribed. The subscription figure was 1.02 times on the final day, largely supported by qualified institutional investors whose reserved portion was subscribed 1.81 times.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities were managing the issue.

The company is a ship building firm under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry.

It also built India's first indigenous warship, INS Ajay, in 1961, as per the company's website.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 10:09 am

tags #IPO - New Listings #Stocks in News

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.