Tega Industries, MapmyIndia trading at premium in grey market, here's how other IPOs are doing

Grey market premiums of IPOs in December

After Star Health & Allied Insurance’ initial public offering was subscribed only 79 percent, two more companies launched their IPOs and got a good response.

While Tega Industries’ offer was subscribed a whopping 219 times, that of Anand Rathi Wealth was subscribed almost 10 times on December 6, the last day of the IPO.

Companies such as RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties, MapmyIndia and Metro Brands will launch their IPOs during the week.

RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties, abd MapmyIndia are trading at a premium in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch. Metro Brands is yet to disclose its price band and the lot size.

The grey market is an unofficial platform where shares start “trading” when the IPO date and price bands are announced and it continues till the listing day.

Here are the grey market premium of the IPOs that will list soon, the ones that are open for subscription and the those which will be launched in the coming days:

Star Health & Allied Insurance

IPO date: November 30-December 2

Price band: Rs 870-900 a share

Subscription: 79 percent

Grey market premium*: Trading at discount

Likely listing date: December 10

Tega Industries

IPO date: December 1-3

Price band: Rs 443-453

Subscription: 219 times

Grey market premium*: Rs 400 or 88 percent

Likely listing date: December 13

Anand Rathi Wealth

IPO date: December 2-6

Price band: Rs 530-550 a share

Subscription: 9.77 times

Grey market premium*: Rs 60 or 11 percent

Likely listing date: December 14

RateGain Travel Technologies

IPO date: December 7-9

Price band: Rs 405-425 a share

Lot size for retail investors: Rs 14,875 for 35 shares in 1 lot; Rs 1,93,375 for 13 lots

Grey market premium*: Rs 120 or 28 percent

Shriram Properties

IPO date: December 8-10

Price band: Rs 113-118 a share

Lot size for retail investors: Rs 14,750 for 1 lot of 125 shares

Grey market premium*: Rs 20 or 17 percent

MapmyIndia

IPO date: December 9-13

Price band: Rs 1,000-1,033 a share

Lot size for retail investors: Rs 14,462 for 1 lot of 14 shares; maximum Rs 1,88,006 for 13 lots of 182 shares

Grey market premium*: Rs 750 or 72 percent

(*according to IPO Watch data)