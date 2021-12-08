MARKET NEWS

IPO

Tega Industries IPO share allotment likely today. Check out grey market premium, listing date

Ahead of its listing, the company is trading at a grey market premium of Rs 350 or nearly 80 percent at the upper price band of the issue

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
After receiving a stellar response to its initial public offering on December 1-3, Tega Industries is set to finalise the allotment on Wednesday.

The public issue saw a massive subscription of 219.04 times with support from all kinds of investors, getting bids for 209.58 crore equity shares against an offer size of 95.68 lakhs. The reserved portion for qualified institutional buyers saw the highest ever subscription of 215.45 times at least in a decade.

Non-institutional investors had put in bids 666.19 times the portion set aside for them, and retail investors bought shares 29.44 times their reserved portion.

Ahead of its listing, the company is trading at a grey market premium of Rs 350 or nearly 80 percent at the upper price band of the issue, as per data from IPO Watch.

Close

The company mopped up Rs 619 crore from the public issue that was entirely an offer-for-sale. Hence, the company will not get any money from the offer. The price band was Rs 443-453 per share.

How to check the share allotment status?

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the share allotment can be checked either on the website of the BSE or the IPO registrar.

On the BSE website, follow these three steps:

  1. Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Tega Industries Limited)

  2. Enter Application Number and PAN Number

  3. And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button


On IPO registrar’s website, follow these steps:

  1. Select Company Name (Tega Industries Limited - IPO)

  2. Select and accordingly enter either PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account Number / IFSC

  3. And finally enter captcha and click on submit button

After the share allotment process is complete, the company will refund money to unsuccessful investors by December 9, and will credit shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by December 10.

The company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 13.

Tega Industries’ shares are available above Rs 800 per share in the grey market as per IPO Watch and IPO Central.

Ujjawal Kumar, Research Analyst at Green Portfolio highlighted why the grey market premium is justified. “The company makes specialised critical products with high barriers to replacement or substitution. It is insulated from mining capex cycles as its products cater to after-market spends, providing recurring revenues. Tega also has long-standing relationships with marquee global customers supported by global manufacturing and sales capabilities,” he said.

Kumar said the company has consistently improved its ROCE (return on capital employed) and margin profile over the last couple of years. He believes the IPO is not expensive, given the quality of the business.

Tega industries is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised ‘critical to operate’ and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. Globally, it is the second largest producers of polymer-based mill liners, on the basis of revenues as of June 30.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Dec 8, 2021 09:03 am

