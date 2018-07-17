TCNS Clothing IPO to open on July 18; 10 key things you should know before investing

The fifth initial public offering of FY19 - TCNS Clothing is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, with a price band of Rs 714-716 per share.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited while Karvy Computershare is the registrar to the issue.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 key things that you should know before subscribing the issue:

Company Profile

TCNS is India's leading women’s branded apparel company in terms of total number of exclusive brand outlets as of May 2018, according to Technopak.

As of March 31, 2018, it sold products through 465 exclusive brand outlets, 1,469 large format store outlets and 1,522 multi-brand outlets, located in 31 states and union territories in India. It also sold products through six exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In addition, it sold products through its own website and online retailers.

Over the years, the company has expanded its brand portfolio to three brands, each positioned to cater to well-defined needs of their respective target consumers:1) W (58 percent contribution to FY18 revenue) is a premium fusion wear brand, which merges Indian and western sensibilities with an emphasis on distinctive design and styling;2) Aurelia (34 percent contribution to FY18 revenue) is a contemporary ethnic wear brand;

3) Wishful (9 percent contribution to FY18 revenue) is a premium occasion wear brand.

Operational details of brands

Over the twelve month period ended March 2018, TCNS sourced raw materials, such as printed fabrics, unprocessed fabrics and trim materials from approximately 181 suppliers, located across India. It believes one of its competitive strengths lies in building and managing an extensive sourcing network to support the requirements of product development teams.

Public Issue Details

The company proposed to open its initial public offering of 1,57,14,038 equity shares on Wednesday, which comprises an offer for sale by Onkar Singh Pasricha, Arvinder Singh Pasricha (promoters), Anant Kumar Daga, Saranpreet Pasricha, Angad Pasricha, Vijay Kumar Misra and Amit Chand (other selling shareholders) and Wagner (investor).

Selling Shareholders

The issue, which will constitute up to 25.63 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital, will close on Friday, July 20.

The company has fixed price band for the offer at Rs 714-716 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

The subscription by anchor investors will be for one working day prior to the offer opening date.

Fund Raising

TCNS Clothing intends to raise Rs 1,121.98 crore at lower end of price band and Rs 1,125.13 crore at higher end of price band.

Objects of the Issue

The objects of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and for the sale of up to 1,57,14,038 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Further, company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Strengths

> Company is strongly positioned to leverage growth in the women’s apparel industry in India.

> It is a leading women’s apparel company in India with a portfolio of established brands.

> It has innovative and institutionalised product design process.

> It has widespread distribution network and presence across a variety of retail channels.

> It has longstanding relationships with suppliers and job workers.

> It has capital efficient and scalable business model.

> It has experienced, aligned and professional management team with strong organisational culture.

Strategies

> TCNS intends to focus expansion efforts on markets where it determines there is an increasing demand for products and where it can leverage existing presence to expand market share.

> It intends to continue to enhance the brand recall of products through expansion of footprint of exclusive brand outlet stores as well as the use of targeted marketing initiatives such as digital and print advertisements, email communications, and public relations initiatives, as well as marketing through traditional channels such as outdoor advertising.

> In addition to strengthening and expanding the reach of, and strengthening, its brands W and Aurelia, it intend to continue to grow brand Wishful targeting the premium occasion wear market; (ii) launch new brands; and (iii) acquire other brands opportunistically.

> It intends to continue to leverage on in-depth market research and data analysis based design process to enable it to introduce a wider range of products under existing brands based on consumer preferences and demand and to distinguish ourselves from competitors.

> It intends to continue to actively manage operating costs to improve margins.

Financials

Over FY16-18, TCNS registered revenue CAGR of 31 percent. Sales from W, Aurelia and Wishful registered a CAGR of 23 percent, 48 percent and 40 percent, respectively, over FY16-18.

Peer Comparison

Shareholding

Promoters and Promoter Group

Top 10 largest shareholders

Management

Board of Directors

Onkar Singh Pasricha is the Chairman, executive Director and one of the Promoters of the company. He has more than 40 years of experience in the apparel industry.

Anant Kumar Daga is the Managing Director of the company. He joined the company as a Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 16, 2010 and has been on the Board since September 7, 2016.

Management Organisation Structure

Risks and Concerns

Here are some risks and concerns highlighted by several brokerage houses:

> TCNS is highly dependent on its supplier network for the inputs and job workers for the manufacturing part. Any kind of disparity might impact the operations adversely.

> Apparel fashion changes frequently and to maintain its market share, the company has to be innovative otherwise it might be impacted adversely.

> Brand W contributed around 58 percent to FY18 revenue, slower than expected pick-up in demand could impact sales.

> Company derives a significant portion of its revenues from sales at franchised exclusive brand outlets, large format stores, multi-brand outlets and through online retailers. Any failure to maintain relationships with such third parties could adversely affect business, results of operations and financial condition.