Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem mobilises Rs 150 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Nippon Life, SBI Life Insurance,, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential, and HDFC Trustee are among domestic investors invested in Tatva Chintan through anchor book.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
 
 
Specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem on July 15 has garnered Rs 149.99 crore from 22 anchor investors ahead of IPO opening.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers finalised allocation of 13,85,040 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 1,083 per equity share.

Marquee global investors who participated in the anchor book were Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Aberdeen Standard Asia, and Nomura.

Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Nippon Life, SBI Life Insurance, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential, and HDFC Trustee are among domestic investors invested in the specialty company through anchor book.

"Out of the total allocation of 13,85,040 equity shares to anchor investors, 6,46,360 equity shares were allocated to seven domestic mutual funds through a total of 14 schemes," the company said in its BSE filing.

Tatva Chintan will open the bidding for Rs 500 crore initial public offering on July 16. This would be the 28th company to launch IPO in the year 2021.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 275 crore by promoter and promoter group including Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel, Chintan Nitinkumar Shah, and Shekhar Rasiklal Somani.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,073-Rs 1,083 per equity share.

Retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 13,949 and the maximum investment by them would be Rs 1,97,106 at the higher end of the price band.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of Dahej manufacturing facility; and upgradation of R&D facility in Vadodara.

Tatva Chintan is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company, having a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).

The company provides products to its customers across various industries including the automotive, petroleum, pharmaceutical, agro chemicals, paints and coatings, dyes and pigments, personal care, and flavour and fragrance industries. It also exports products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.
