Tarsons Products IPO opens today, experts give 'subscribe' rating

Life sciences company Tarsons Products floats its public isosue today. The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.32 crore shares by promoters and an investor. The issue closes for subscription on November 17.

As per draft documents, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt, fund part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal and general corporate purposes.

Here's what experts say about the upcoming IPO:

Choice Broking | Rating: Subscribe with caution

At a higher price band of Rs 662, Tarsons Products is demanding a P/E multiple of 51.1x (to its FY21 EPS of Rs 12.9), which is at a premium to the proxy peer average of 35.7x. Also, the demanded valuation is at a premium to global peer average of 36.2x. Thus, the issue seems to be fully priced.

Tarsons Products is the beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic. With respect to its performance in FY20, its business and profitability increased drastically in the pandemic year. However, we believe that the current business growth and profitability expansion is not sustainable. There is a respectable import market for the company to capture and also a huge export opportunity arising from the ‘China plus one’ strategy of the developed nations.

Thus, considering the future growth outlook and the demanded premium valuation, we assign a ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating for the issue.

Marwadi Shares and Finance | Rating: Subscribe

Considering the Tarsons Products (June 2021) adjusted EPS of Rs 16.30 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 40.61 with a market cap of Rs 35,223 million. There are no listed entities whose business portfolio can be compared with that of the company’s business and its scale of operations.

We assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating to this IPO as the company is a leading Indian supplier in the life sciences sector with a strong brand recognition and quality products and provides a diverse range of labware products across varied customer segments. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation on an absolute basis.

Anand Rathi | Rating: Subscribe

At the upper end of the IPO price band, Tarsons Products Ltd is offered at a P/E of 40.7x its TTM earnings, with a market capitalisation of Rs 35,222 million. The company is a leading supplier in the life sciences space, with a diverse range of labware products across varied customer segments in an industry which has a large addressable market.

The company has high profit margins and also reported RoNW of 28.19 percent in FY21. The valuation is on the higher side and, hence, we give this IPO a ‘Subscribe (Long Term)’ rating.

Religare Broking

The life sciences industry is growing at a rapid pace on account of advancements in the field of scientific research. The need for various types of equipment across laboratories and increasing push to research-based studies are driving the global demand for laboratory equipment. As a result, the global laboratory equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of 4.9 percent in 2020-25 to reach $20.5 billion by 2025 from $16.2 billion in 2020.

Tarsons is well placed to benefit from the growing industry trends, given its strong market share of 9-12 percent in India, quality products and strong brand recognition. Moreover, it provides a diverse range of labware products across varied customer segments. It has a wide geographic reach through its pan-India sales and distribution network.

Going forward, it intends to expand its product portfolio, enhance its manufacturing capacities, and increase its global footprint. It also aims to continue to focus on maintaining operational efficiency and profitability.

The financial performance has been healthy with sales and net profit CAGR of 13 percent and 33 percent over FY19-21.

