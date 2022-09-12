English
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO share allotment likely today. Here's how to check status online

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by September 13, while the shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by September 14.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    September 12, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    After the IPO close, investors are awaiting for the share allotment by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank which will take place on September 12. The allotment status can be checked either on the portal of IPO registrar or the BSE website by following only three easy steps.

    In case of BSE website

    a) Select 'equity' in issue type and 'Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited' in issue name

    b) Enter either 'application number' or 'PAN number'

    c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot), and click on 'search' button.

    Alternatively, the share allotment status can be checked on IPO registrar's website.

    a) Select issue name - Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited - IPO

    b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN number' or 'application number', or 'DP Client ID'

    Also readHere’s why Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has a lower grey market premium

    c) And finally click on search button

    The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by September 13, while the shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of eligible investors by September 14.

    The listing of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE will take place on September 15.

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank traded with 2-3 percent premium in the grey market over the issue price of Rs 525 per share, analysts said. Generally investors look for grey market to know about the expected listing price. It is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares.

    The Rs 831.6-crore public issue of the bank was subscribed 2.86 times during September 5-7 with higher demand from retail investors whose reserved portion booked 6.48 times.

    Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 1.62 times the allotted quota and non-institutional investors put in bids 2.94 times the portion set aside for them.

    This was entirely a fresh issue by the bank, so the money will be utilised for augmenting tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements.
    Tags: #IPO - News #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 01:35 pm
