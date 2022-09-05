Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO Day 1 | Issue subscribed 31%, retail portion booked 75%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank was off to a good start on September 5, with all categories of investors putting in bids on the opening day.

The public issue was subscribed 31 percent by afternoon, getting bids for 27.08 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 87.12 lakh shares data available with exchanges showed.

The issue size was reduced to 87.12 lakh equity shares from 1.58 crore after the closing of the anchor book on September 2. The company raised Rs 363.5 crore through the anchor book.

Retail investors bought 75 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional investors put in bids for 30 percent of shares reserved for them. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 3 percent.

Incorporated in 1921, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is looking to raise Rs 831.60 crore through its public issue. The price band has been fixed at Rs 500-525 a share.

It is entirely a fresh issue and the proceeds will be utilised for augmenting tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements.

The issue closes on September 7.

The company offers an array of banking and financial services to retail customers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agricultural customers, etc, said Arafat Saiyed- Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The IPO is valued at 1.6x FY22 Book. TMB is one of the oldest banks with a legacy of more than 100 years. In view of improving assets quality, lower NPAs, focus on strategic expansion, growing deposit base with a focus on low-cost retail CASA, strong financial track record and valuation comfort, Saiyed recommended a 'subscribe' to the issue.

TMB performed well over the last two years despite the coronavirus pandemic-led disruptions. During FY20-22, its net interest income clocked 17 percent CAGR in FY22, while PAT grew by 42 percent CAGR in FY22 led by other income.

Total deposits were up 10 percent YoY while total advances increased 8 percent YoY. During FY22, the net NPA of the bank decreased to 0.95 percent against 1.98 percent in FY21, while gross NPA came down to 1.7 percent from 3.4 percent in FY21.

