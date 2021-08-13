TA Associates-backed Prudent Corporate Advisory Services files IPO papers

Representative image

Retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Prudent is backed by US private equity firm TA Associates.

The IPO of 85,49,340 equity shares is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 82,81,340 equity shares by Wagner and 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel. The company has also reserved some shares for its employees.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, an interface between asset management companies (AMCs) and mutual fund distributors (MFDs) or independent financial advisors, is one of the largest independent retail wealth management services group (excluding banks and brokers) in India, and is among the top MFDs in terms of average assets under management (AAUM) and commission received.

The company, which offers a technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions claims the fastest growing national distributor (amongst the top 10 mutual fund distributors) in terms of commission and AAUM with a CAGR of 34.4 percent and 32.5 percent, respectively, for the five-year period ending FY21.

Its AUM grew at a CAGR of 24.42 percent from Rs 16,667.75 crore in FY18 to Rs 33,315.95 crore, as on May 31, 2021, with equity-oriented AUM increasing to Rs 29,528.51 crore during the same period, at a CAGR of 26.93 percent.

Among national distributors, its market share on a commission-received basis, has increased from around 4 percent in FY15 to around 12 percent in FY21.

Incorporated in 2003, the company, which is associated as a distributor with 41 AMCs, provided wealth management services to 7,72,899 unique retail investors through 17,583 MFDs on its business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and is spread across branches in 105 locations in 20 states in India, as on May 2021.

The promoters hold a 56.85 percent stake in Prudent Corporate and the remaining stake of 43.15 percent is held by the public.

Promoter Sanjay Shah has a 43.43 percent shareholding in the company and the rest is owned by the promoter group. Investor Wagner Ltd, an affiliate of the US-based private equity investor TA Associates, holds a 39.91 percent shareholding, and Shirish Patel, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, has a 3.15 percent stake.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.