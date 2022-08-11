Syrma SGS Technology mobilises Rs 252 crore via anchor book, ahead of IPO

Syrma SGS Technology on August 11 raised Rs 252.04 crore through its anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering. A total of 18 anchor investors poured money into the IPO.

The company finalised the allocation of more than 1.14 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 220 per share.

Marquee investors who participated in the offer included Nomura, Eastspring Investments, Volrado Venture Partners Fund, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Malabar Select Fund, Kuber India Fund, and Franklin India.

Among others, ICICI Prudential, IDFC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Edelweiss, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance also invested in Syrma.

"38,18,754 equity shares of the total allocation of anchor investors have been allocated to five mutual funds which have applied through a total of 7 schemes," the company said in its BSE filing.

The engineering and design company will open its IPO for subscription on August 12 and the issue will close on August 18.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 209-220 per share.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of Rs 766 crore and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by the promoter.

Syrma will utilise its fresh issue money for funding the capital expenditure requirements for the development of its research & development facility, expansion or setting up of manufacturing facilities, and working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes.