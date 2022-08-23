English
    Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Share allotment expected today, here is how to check status online

    Syrma SGS Technology IPO | Unsuccessful investors will get refunds by August 24, shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful investors by August 25

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    August 23, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    IPO Allotment

     
     
    Syrma SGS Technology, which closed its initial public offering last week, is expected to announce the share allotment status by the end of the day on August 23.

    Investors can check their allotment either on the BSE website or the portal of the registrar appointed for IPO by following these three easy steps:

    For BSE website

    a) Select equity, and issue name (Syrma SGS Technology Limited) in the dropdown menu

    b) Enter the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)

    Close

    c) Check box (I'm not a robot), and click on the search button

    The allotment status can also be checked on the website of IPO registrar.

    a) Select the issue name (Syrma SGS Technology Limited-IPO)

    b) Select and enter either the PAN or the application number, or the DP Client ID

    c) Click on the search button to know the application status

    Unsuccessful investors will get refunds in their bank accounts by August 24, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful investors by August 25.

    Also read: DreamFolks Services IPO | 10 key things to know before you subscribe to the issue

    The trading in shares of Syrma SGS Technology will commence on August 26.

    Syrma shares were traded at around 22-25 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 220, in the grey market, analysts told Moneycontrol.

    The grey market is an unofficial trading platform. The trading generally starts when the price band for the IPO is announced and continues till the day of listing.

    The electronics system design and manufacturing company launched its public issue for subscription during August 12-18, with a price band of Rs 209-220 per share. The issue was subscribed 32.61 times.

    The issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 766 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 74 crore worth of shares by promoters. The fresh issue money will be utilised for the development of an R&D facility and expansion of manufacturing facilities, and long-term working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.
    Tags: #IPO - News #Syrma SGS Technology
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 02:45 pm
