Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Issue subscribed 91% on second day of bidding

Syrma SGS Technology’s initial public offering (IPO) has subscribed 91 percent on August 16, receiving bids for 2.6 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.85 crore shares.

The issue has got a good response from retail investors who bought 1.54 times the shares set aside for them by Day 2 of the bidding. Non-institutional investors had subscribed to 74 percent of their quota of shares.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bought 1,904 shares against the reserved portion of 85.53 lakh shares. The tech company has reserved half the issue size for QIBs.















The issue size was reduced to 2.85 crore equity shares from more than 3.81 crore shares after the company moped up Rs 252 crore through the anchor book on August 11.















Fifteen percent of the shares have been set aside for non-institutional investors and 35 percent for retail investors.

The electronics system design and manufacturing company aims to raise Rs 766 crore through the issue and Rs 74.12 crore via offer for sale at the upper price band.

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 18, has been fixed at Rs 209-220 a share.

"The issue has been priced at a premium valuation, which is acceptable given its growth potential and competitive advantages. And therefore, we recommend investors to subscribe the issue," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said.

With a focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has entered into various growing segments like printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), radio frequency identification (RFID), electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products, including motherboards, DRAM modules, SSD and USB drives.

Its business model starts from product concept design and focuses on every segment of the industry value chain, giving it a competitive advantage over traditional OEM or ODM-based companies, Meena said.

The geographically diversified manufacturing locations enable the company to efficiently cater to the requirements of their customers in north and south India.

Syrma will utilise fresh money for development of an R&D facility, setting up of manufacturing units and to meet long-term working capital requirements.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.