Syrma SGS Technology IPO Day 3 | Issue subscribed 2.27 times on support from QIB, NII

The maiden public issue of technology-focused engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology on August 17 saw overwhelming response from all kind of investors, and got subscribed 2.27 times.

The offer received bids for 6.48 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.85 crore shares, as per the data available on exchanges. It is to be noted that the offer size has been reduced to 2.85 crore from around 3.81 crore shares after the company mopped up funds worth Rs 252 crore through anchor book on August 11, a day before issue opening.

Non-institutional investors have taken the lead in terms of subscription, putting in bids 3.58 times their reserved portion, while retail investors bought shares 2.66 times the allotted quota.

Qualified institutional investors turned more active on the third day of bidding as the portion set aside for them was subscribed 71 percent.

Syrma, which offers high-value-added and integrated design and manufacturing solutions for internationally recognized original equipment manufacturers, intends to raise Rs 766 crore through its fresh issue and Rs 74.12 crore via offer for sale during August 12-18.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 209-220 per share.

"The issue is priced at price-to-book value of 2.66 at net present value (NAV) of Rs 42.36 as of FY22. Company's Debt to Equity ratio has improved from 0.82 in FY20 to 0.24 in FY22. As per the RHP, there are listed peers like Dixon Technologies trading at P/E 110x (highest) and Amber Enterprises trading at P/E 75x (lowest) and the industry average P/E is 93x. Hence the Syrma Share Price at P/E of ~45x is reasonably priced," Sushil Finance said.

The segment in which Syrma SGS is dealing i.e., electronics manufacturing services has a positive outlook ahead. The company is also focusing on products bearing high margins. Considering all positive and risk factors, investors can subscribe to the issue with Long term horizon, the brokerage advised.

Based on proforma condensed combined financial information, 43.62 percent of revenue from operations was attributable to exports in FY22. The company's revenue increased at CAGR 20.81 percent from FY20-FY22. In FY22, EBITDA margin stood at 10.02 percent, net profit margin at 4.74 percent, ROCE (return on capital employed) at 19.14 percent and ROE (return on equity) at 13.58 percent. Because of the pandemic, the business operations was affected and margins have declined.

