Syrma SGS Technology IPO | 10 key things to know about the public issue

Finally the primary market is getting active after a silence period of two-and-half-month, with Syrma SGS Technology launching its maiden public issue in later part of the current week.

Here are 10 key things to know about public issue:

1) IPO Date

The offer will open for subscription on August 12 and the closing date will be August 18. The anchor book will be opened for a day on August 11.

2) Price Band

The company has fixed a price band for the offer at Rs 209 and Rs 220 per share.

3) IPO Size

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of Rs 766 crore and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares.

At upper end of price band, the total funds raising by the company will be amounted to Rs 840 crore.

The company had already raised Rs 110 crore through its pre-IPO placement of 37.93 lakh shares before filing the red herring prospectus. The said fund raising was at a price of Rs 290 per share, a 32 percent premium to issue price of Rs 220.

Also read - Fincare Small Finance Bank refiles IPO draft papers

4) Utilisation of Funds

Syrma will utilise its fresh issue money for funding the capital expenditure requirements for development of its research & development facility. The funds will also get utilised for expansion or setting up of manufacturing facilities, and working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes.

The offer for sale money will be received by the selling promoter.

5) Shares Allocation to Investors and Lot Size

Half of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional investors including anchor book, 15 percent of the offer for allocation to non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent is reserved for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 68 equity shares and in multiples of 68 equity shares thereafter. Hence, the minimum investment by retail investor at upper end of price band will be Rs 14,960 per lot and Rs 1,94,480 would be the maximum investment against 13 lots as they are allowed to invest up to Rs 2 lakh.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

6) About the Company

Syrma SGS Technology is an engineering and design company engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services (EMS). It is specialised in precision manufacturing for diverse end-use industries, including industrial appliances, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and IT industries.

The portfolio of products provided by the company to several industries includes printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), radio frequency identification (RFID) products, electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, motherboards, DRAM modules, solid state drives, USB drives, and other memory products.

The company currently operates through its 11 manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and has three dedicated research & development facilities in India & one in Germany.

Its marquee customers include TVS Motor Company, A O Smith India Water Products, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solution, Eureka Forbes, CyanConnode, Atomberg Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, and Total Power Europe B.V.

7) Financials

Syrma reported a 16.6 percent on-year growth in proforma profit (which assumes the acquisition of SGS Tekniks and Perfect ID in April 2019) at Rs 76.46 crore for the year ended March 2022 on the strong top line and operating performance. Proforma revenue from operations grew by 43 percent to Rs 1,266.6 crore and EBITDA increased by 23 percent to Rs 143.70 crore compared to the year ending March 2021. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

In the fiscal year gone by, the company provided products to over 200 customers of which 16 customers have been associated with the company for more than 10 years, contributing Rs 262.8 crore of proforma revenue in FY22, while it earned 44 percent of proforma revenue from exports in FY22 against 53 percent in FY21.

8) Promoters

Promoters Sandeep Tandon, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Veena Kumari Tandon, and Tancom Electronics - hold 57.12 percent equity stake in the company at the time of filing RHP, while the total promoters' shareholding in the company is 61.47 percent.

Investors including South Asia Growth Fund II, Holdings LLC, and Malabar Select Fund own 7.53 percent and 1.22 percent stake, respectively in the company.

9) Management

Sandeep Tandon is the Executive Chairman of the company, while Jasbir Singh Gujral is theManaging Director.

Jaideep Tandon, Jayesh Doshi, and Sridhar Narayan are the Non-Executive Directors on the board, while Kunal Shah, Anil Nair, Hetal Gandhi, Smita Jatia, and Bharat Anand are independent directors.

Sreeram Srinivasan is the chief executive officer of the company, who has over 20 years of experience in business operations and earlier worked as the vice president (operations) of Rane Engine Valves, the president & executive director of Shanti Gears, the managing director of Saint Gobain Sekurit India, and the chief executive officer of MTAR Technologies.

Bijay Kumar Agrawal is the chief financial officer of the company. He has approximately 16 years of experience in finance and business strategy.

10) IPO Share Allotment and Listing Date

The company will finalise the basis of the allotment of shares by August 23 and will initiate refunds to unsuccessful investors by August 24. Equity shares will get credited to the Demat accounts of eligible investors by August 25.

And finally, the trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will start with effect from August 26.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers for the offer, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the offer.