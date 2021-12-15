Syrma SGS Technology files draft papers for IPO aiming to raise Rs 926 crore

Syrma SGS Technology IPO

Tech-focused engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the capital markets regulator.

The offer comprises an issuance of shares worth Rs 926 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33,69,360 shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon.

The company may consider a further issuance of shares worth Rs 180 crore through a rights issue, private placement, preferential offer or any other method.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

If the pre-IPO placement is completed, then the fresh issue size will be reduced to the extent of that placement.

Syrma SGS plans to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for development of a research and development facility, expansion/setting up of facilities, and long-term working capital requirements.

Also read - HP Adhesives garners Rs 56.68 crore from three anchor investors ahead of IPO

Syrma SGS, engaged in turnkey electronics manufacturing services, specialises in manufacturing for end-use industries including industrial appliances, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and IT.

Sandeep Tandon, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Veena Kumari Tandon and Tancom Electronics are the promoters of the company.

Also read - RateGain Travel Technologies IPO share allotment. Check status online, latest GMP, listing date

Promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company is 62.89 per cent and the remaining stake of 37.11 percent is held by public shareholders including South Asia Growth Fund II and Modern Die Casting LLP.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Securities are book-running lead managers for the offer.