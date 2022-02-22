English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Swiggy eyes $800 million IPO early next year: Report

    Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report.

    Reuters
    February 22, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST

    Indian food delivery company Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank Group, has started preparations to raise at least $800 million in an IPO early next year, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Swiggy has begun adding independent directors to the board, and plans to position itself as a logistics company and not just a food delivery firm, according to the report.

    The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Swiggy doubled its valuation to $10.7 billion in its latest funding round, Reuters reported last month, citing sources.

    Rival Zomato Ltd, which saw a stellar market debut last year has struggled to keep the momentum going. It reported tepid order value growth in the third quarter.

    Close

    India has seen booming demand for delivery of food and grocery, especially during the pandemic.

    Swiggy's grocery delivery service Instamart is now competing with the likes of Blinkit and Zepto, which are luring customers with the promise of 10 minute-deliveries.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #IPO - News #Swiggy #Swiggy IPO
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 05:46 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.