Suryoday Small Finance Bank public issue subscribed 22% on first day of bidding

The initial public offering of Suryoday Small Finance Bank has received bids for 30.06 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.35 crore equity shares - a subscription of 22 percent, so far on March 17, the first day of bidding.

The portion set aside for retail investors has witnessed a 46 percent subscription, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 12,887 equity shares against the reserved portion of 27.88 lakh equity shares.

Employees have put in applications for 4,263 equity shares. The company has reserved 5 lakh equity shares for its employees.

To get the issue fully subscribed, the qualified institutional buyers need to put in bids for at least 90 percent of their reserved portion. So far they have not applied for a single share yet.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is planning to raise around Rs 582 crore through public issue, and of the total, on March 16, it managed to garner Rs 170 crore from anchor investors at a higher end of price band of Rs 303-305 per share.

It is among the leading SFBs in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among SFBs in India in FY20. It has over a decade experience in serving customers in the unbanked and under-banked segments in India and promoting financial inclusion.

Over the years, it has diversified its loan portfolio to include non-micro banking loans thereby reducing dependence on micro banking business. Suryoday SFB has posted strong growth in net interest income of 72.1 percent CAGR between FY18-20 though numbers for the nine months perio ended December 2020 were adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reported gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA stood at 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent at the end of Q3FY21, proforma gross NPA and net NPA stood at 9.3 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

"However capital adequacy ratio of 41.1 percent at the end of December 2020 provides some comfort. At the higher end of the price band the stock would be trading at P/BV of 2.25x fully diluted post issue book value of Rs 136 per share," said Jyoti Roy - DVP - Equity Strategist at Angel Broking.

"While we believe that valuations are reasonable asset quality will be an issue in the near to medium term and hence have a neutral rating on the issue," he added.

