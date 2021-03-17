Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO subscription begins today: Should you subscribe?

live bse live

The bidding for the initial public offering of Suryoday Small Finance Bank starts off on March 17. The company is planning to raise around Rs 581 crore through the offer. Majority of brokerages recommended the issue with long term perspective given the expected overall growth going ahead, robust risk management system and hope for improvement in asset quality, but a few others are concerned about the current asset quality due to high share of MFI portfolio which is higher than peers, unattractive valuations and regional concentration.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 81.50 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 1.09 crore equity shares by existing selling shareholders including International Finance Corporation, HDFC Holdings, Gaja Capital and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance. The net fresh issue funds are going to be used towards augmenting Tier–1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Another reason to bring a public issue by Suryoday is to meet the RBI's listing requirement within three years from bank launch. The company started off small finance bank services in January 2017.

Anchor investors invested Rs 170 crore in the small finance bank on March 16, so the bidding in three days will take place for the rest of the shares. The issue will close on March 19.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is among the leading SFBs in India in terms of net interest margins, return on assets, yields and deposit growth and had the lowest cost-to-income ratio among Small Finance Banks in India in FY20.

"Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a good investment avenue owing to its pan-India presence, sustainable growth and earnings, robust risk management system, equipped with basic retail banking infrastructure and sizeable market to grow. At the upper price band of Rs 305, stock is valued at 2.28x December 2020 book value," said Asit C Mehta who recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective.

LKP Securities also advised subscribing to the issue.

"Factoring the good return ratios, FY20 return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) of 11.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, we believe that Suryoday Small Finance Bank is worth subscribing," the brokerage reasoned.

Over the years, the small finance bank has diversified the loan portfolio to include non-micro banking loans thereby reducing the dependence on micro banking business. Its average 'priority sector' loans, as a percentage of average adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) for FY20 and nine months period ended December 2020 was 103.67 percent and 114.09 percent, respectively.

As of December 2020, its customer base was 1.44 million and operated 554 banking outlets including 153 unbanked rural centres (URCs). Currently the bank offers several products including loans to joint liability group customers, commercial vehicle loans, affordable housing loans, micro business loans, and small and medium enterprise loans.

The bank's gross loan portfolio has grown at a CAGR of 46.98 percent during FY18-FY20 and stood at Rs 3,908 crore for the nine months period ended December 2020.

On the basis of April-December 2020 and at the upper end of the IPO price band, the issue is offered at 2.7x P/Bv and 5.8x EPS and asked for a market cap of Rs 3,237 crore, which on comparative basis is placed at a little bit higher valuation compared to its peers, said Anand Rathi.

But the brokerage feels the small finance bank is going to get benefited from the overall growth in demand of commercial vehicle loans and affordable housing finance which results in improvement in overall return ratios. Additionally, it also expects operating parameters to improve further at a healthy rate owing to improvement in NIM, asset quality.

Hence "considering the differentiated business model and with the current financials, we recommend a subscriber for the long term," Anand Rathi said.

As of December 2020, deposits of the bank increased by 34 percent YoY with a high share of bulk deposits. CASA ratio of the bank remained lowest amongst the peers at 13 percent (Ujjivan at 18 percent and Equitas at 25 percent). "Bank needs to increase the granularity in its deposit profile as the Top 20 depositors share in the total deposits stood at 29.8 percent," said Arihant Capital Markets.

Asset quality of the bank deteriorated due to high stress in the MFI portfolio. At the end of December 2020, proforma gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the bank surged to 9.3 percent against reported at 0.8 percent, mainly due to higher stress in MFI portfolio impacted due to COVID-19. Proforma gross NPA of peers was in the range of 4.2-4.8 percent in the same period.

The bank has created provisioning buffers including floating provisions at 5 percent of microfinance loans. As of December 2020, collection efficiency (paying customers) of the bank stood at 82 percent against 68 percent in September 2020.

Given the weak liability profile (lowest CASA amongst peers), asset quality risk due to high share of MFI portfolio which could pose the risk to the growth and return ratios in the near to medium term, Arihant Capital Markets recommended investors to avoid the issue.

The brokerage also feels the issue is at premium compared to its peers - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Also, there is a high risk of regional concentration as around 35 percent portfolio of the bank is in Maharashtra where collection efficiency of the bank was lower at 72.3 percent as on December 2020, said the brokerage.

Yes Securities also believes that IPO valuation is relatively unattractive, considering the gaps in the franchise and execution capabilities (management depth), though IPO pricing at 2.1x current P/ABV (post-money) is at par with listed larger peers - Equitas and Ujjivan.

The brokerage is also not having a positive view on this issue citing overall asset quality stress inadequately addressed, not so credible loan assets diversification, limited success on CASA mobilisation and in reduction of funding cost, and profitability higher than other SFBs, but subjected to high volatility.

