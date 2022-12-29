 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Survival Tech files draft papers to raise Rs 1,000 crore from listing

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of upto Rs 800 crore by its existing promoters and shareholders.

Survival Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 800 crore by its existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS comprises up to Rs 544.41 crore by Vijaykumar Raghunandanprasad Agrawal, up to Rs 212.41 crore by Nirmai Vijay Agrawal and up to Rs 43.18 crore by Prabha Vijay Agarwal.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 175 crore will be used for funding its working capital and for meeting future demand for its product, future growth requirements and other business purposes. As of October 2022, the company has working capital facilities of Rs 43 crore.

JM Financial Ltd and ICICI Securities Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

The company is a contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) focused speciality chemicals manufacturer in India. It is one of the few speciality chemical firms in India manufacturing select products from the heterocyclic and fluoro-organic product groups for sale in India and abroad.

The company undertakes CRAMS for various international and domestic companies Under such arrangements with customers, its R&D team develops products in laboratories for companies as per specifications provided by customers, ensuring that proprietary information and technical know-how associated with the R&D rests with its company.