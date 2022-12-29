Survival Tech files draft papers to raise Rs 1,000 crore from listing

Survival Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 800 crore by its existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS comprises up to Rs 544.41 crore by Vijaykumar Raghunandanprasad Agrawal, up to Rs 212.41 crore by Nirmai Vijay Agrawal and up to Rs 43.18 crore by Prabha Vijay Agarwal.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 175 crore will be used for funding its working capital and for meeting future demand for its product, future growth requirements and other business purposes. As of October 2022, the company has working capital facilities of Rs 43 crore.

JM Financial Ltd and ICICI Securities Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

The company is a contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) focused speciality chemicals manufacturer in India. It is one of the few speciality chemical firms in India manufacturing select products from the heterocyclic and fluoro-organic product groups for sale in India and abroad.

The company undertakes CRAMS for various international and domestic companies Under such arrangements with customers, its R&D team develops products in laboratories for companies as per specifications provided by customers, ensuring that proprietary information and technical know-how associated with the R&D rests with its company.

Between April 1, 2007 and March 31, 2022, it has synthesised 677 products of which over 500 have been commercially produced and sold to various customers across its export markets. The company has three manufacturing facilities with two in Ankleshwar and one in Sarigam, Gujarat. The Ankleshwar facilities have annual installed capacities of 500 MT and 50 MT, while the Sarigam unit has 2,260 MT as of March 2022. The firm said that it imports certain raw materials from China. In FY22, the cost of raw materials imported from China was at Rs 67.17 crore as against Rs 93.96 crore a year ago. For FY22, the company reported a revenue of Rs 311.78 crore against Rs 274.79 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 73.46 crore versus Rs 56.32 crore last year. EBITDA margin was at 29.48 percent from 25.35 percent last year.

