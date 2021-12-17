Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 2.75 times on day 2, NII portion booked 91%

Supriya Lifescience IPO

The public issue of Supriya Lifescience, one of the key manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients in India, has been subscribed 2.75 times, so far, on December 17, the second day of bidding.

Investors bought 3.99 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.45 crore equity shares.

Retail investors continue to provide strong support to the company's maiden public offer, as their reserved portion was subscribed 13.75 times.

Non-institutional investors bid for 91 percent of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to bid for the offer.

The public issue was subscribed 2.33 times on the first day of bidding.

Supriya Lifescience has been the largest exporter of chlorpheniramine maleate and ketamine hydrochloride from India since FY17.

It will raise Rs 700 crore through its public issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 20, has been fixed at Rs 265-274 per equity share.

"We like Supriya Life Science given its niche product portfolio in diverse therapeutic segments, backward integrated business model with advanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities, extensive global presence with strong clients' relation and robust financials," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage believes Supriya Lifescience is well placed to tap into opportunities in the pharma API market given its strong pipeline focused on further diversification.

"The issue is reasonably valued at 17.8x FY21 P/E (post issue basis) versus its peers (available at avg. P/E of 22.8x), while it enjoys similar growth trajectory. Hence we recommend subscribe," it explained.

The pharma company recorded revenue growth at a CAGR of 18 percent during FY19-21. Profit in the same period grew at a CAGR of 77 percent, while EBITDA margin expanded from 23.3 percent to 43.4 percent, led by increased presence in a regulated market and enhanced backward integration.

