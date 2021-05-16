MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Supriya Lifescience files IPO papers with Sebi, to raise Rs 1,200 crore

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.

PTI
May 16, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST

Supriya Lifescience has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,000 crore by its promoter Satish Waman Wagh, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, repay debt and general corporate purpose.

Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Close

As of March, 2021, the company had product offerings of 39 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and anti-allergic.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.
PTI
TAGS: #IPO - News #Supriya Lifescience
first published: May 16, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.