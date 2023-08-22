Sungarner Energies IPO subscribed 23.67 times on second day

Sungarner Energies IPO gets overwhelming response from investors.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of Sungarner Energies received an overwhelming response as the offer got bids for 1.51 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 6.4 lakh shares, resulting in a 23.67 times subscription on August 22, the second day of bidding.

High networth individuals provided the maximum support amongst investors, buying 43.08 times the allotted quota, while retail investors have bid 8.9 times the portion set aside for them.

The offer, which had received over 1.5 times subscription on August 21 (the first day of bidding), will close on August 23.

The power solutions company intends to raise Rs 5.31 crore via the maiden public issue of 6.4 lakh shares at a price of Rs 83 per share. It is a fixed-price issue.

The IPO comprises only a fresh issue. Hence, the issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for its working capital requirements amounting to Rs 3.5 crore, besides Rs 1.11 crore for general corporate purposes, and Rs 70 lakh for issue expenses.

Also read: TVS Supply Chain Solutions debuts tomorrow. Will it be a tepid listing?

The offer included 57,600 shares for the market maker, and the rest of 5,82,400 shares divided into retail and high networth individuals with a 50:50 ratio.

Sungarner Energies offers power solutions such as solar power, UPS, batteries, inverters and solar panels, along with design and engineering services in the power sector to customers.

Click Here To Read All IPO News