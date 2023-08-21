Sungarner Energies IPO booked 1.04 times on debut

Sungarner Energies IPO opens today

The public issue of Sungarner Energies received bid for 6.65 lakh equity shares, against an offer size of 6.4 lakhs, which resulted into a subscription of 1.04 times on the first day of bidding on August 21.

Retail investors have bid for 4.59 lakh equity shares and high net-worth individuals have bought 2.06 lakh shares, according to the subscription data available with the NSE.

The solar solutions company plans to raise Rs 5.31 crore from the public issue of 6.4 lakh equity shares, including a market maker portion of 57,600.

It is a fixed-price issue with the issue price for the offer, which closes on August 23, has been fixed at Rs 83 per share. Investors can bid for 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter. Retail investors can bid for a minimum Rs 132,800 worth of equity shares up to a maximum of Rs 200,000 in the IPO.

Sungarner Energies, promoted by Sumit Tiwari in year 2015, offers a wide range of power solutions such as solar power, UPS, batteries, inverters and solar panels. It has also obtained WMI code for manufacturing of electric vehicles, but has not started full-scale manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The offer proceeds will be used mainly for working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Sungarner Energies will credit its equity shares to eligible investors by August 30 and the listing of shares will take place on the NSE SME on August 31.