Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 88% on final day, retail portion booked 1.28 times

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Sula Vineyards IPO | Considering the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, the QIB part has to get full subscription and the minimum public shareholding norm should be 10 percent of the implied market cap

The public issue of Sula Vineyards has seen muted response from investors on December 14, the final day of bidding, despite positive market conditions as a complete offer for sale might be impacting subscription numbers.

The offer has received bids for 1.65 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares, getting subscribed 88 percent.

Retail investors remained ahead, buying their quota 1.28 times, while high networth individuals booked 72 percent of their reserved portion.

Qualified institutional buyers bought just 30 percent of the portion set aside for them.

Considering the IPO is entirely an offer for sale, the QIB part has to get full subscription and the minimum public shareholding norm should be 10 percent of the implied market cap.

