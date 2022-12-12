 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 28 pc on first day of offer

Dec 12, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards received 28 per cent subscription on the first day on Monday.

The leading wine producer's IPO received bids for 52,34,670 shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 48 per cent and that of non-institutional investors 18 per cent.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of up to 26,900,530 equity shares has a price range of Rs 340-357 a share.

On Friday, Sula Vineyards said it has raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors.

At the higher end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 960.35 crore.