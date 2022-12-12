 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 16% on day one as retail portion booked 30%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Sula Vineyards | India's largest wine producer and seller has reduced its offer size to 1.88 crore shares from 2.69 crore shares especially after mobilising money via anchor book ahead of IPO opening.

The initial public offering of Sula Vineyards, the leading wine producer in India, has garnered bids for 30.33 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares, getting subscribed 16 percent on December 12, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors and high networth individuals turned active on the first day itself, buying 30 and 6 percent of their quotas respectively.

But qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids for the offer. They already have invested Rs 288.10 crore in the company via the anchor book.

Half of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

India's largest wine producer and seller has reduced its offer size to 1.88 crore shares, from 2.69 crore shares especially after mobilising money via the anchor book ahead of the IPO opening.

