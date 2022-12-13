Sula Vineyards IPO Day 2: Offer subscribed 39%, retail portion booked 69%

India’s leading wine producer Sula Vineyards' initial public offering (IPO) had been subscribed 39 percent by noon on December 13, the second day of bidding, as investors bought 74.16 lakh shares against an offer size of 1.88 crore shares.

The offer size has been reduced to 1.88 crore shares from 2.69 crore shares as the company raised Rs 288.10 crore through the anchor book on December 9.

Retail investors continued to lead the bidding process, buying 69 percent of their allotted quota so far, while high networth individuals have bid for 24 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers bought 4,578 shares of the company out of the reserved portion of 53.80 lakh shares.

Sula Vineyards is looking to mobilise Rs 960.35 crore through public issue that will close on December 14.

The issue is a complete offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares by promoter and investors and the money raised will go to these selling shareholders.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share. The company will finalise its share allotment on December 19. The refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by December 20 and the shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by December 21. The listing of its equity shares will take place on December 22. Sula is one of the four IPOs to hit the market this month along with Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, and KFin Technologies.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

