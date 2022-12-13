 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards IPO Day 2: Offer subscribed 39%, retail portion booked 69%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

Sula Vineyards is looking to mobilise Rs 960.35 crore through the public issue, which is a complete offer of sale, will close on December 14

India’s leading wine producer Sula Vineyards' initial public offering (IPO) had been subscribed 39 percent by noon on December 13, the second day of bidding, as investors bought 74.16 lakh shares against an offer size of 1.88 crore shares.

The offer size has been reduced to 1.88 crore shares from 2.69 crore shares as the company raised Rs 288.10 crore through the anchor book on December 9.

Retail investors continued to lead the bidding process, buying 69 percent of their allotted quota so far, while high networth individuals have bid for 24 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers bought 4,578 shares of the company out of the reserved portion of 53.80 lakh shares.

Sula Vineyards is looking to mobilise Rs 960.35 crore through public issue that will close on December 14.

The issue is a complete offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares by promoter and investors and the money raised will go to these selling shareholders.