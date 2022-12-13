English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Crude Oil Prices Surge Overnight
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Sula Vineyards IPO Day 2: Offer subscribed 39%, retail portion booked 69%

    Sula Vineyards is looking to mobilise Rs 960.35 crore through the public issue, which is a complete offer of sale, will close on December 14

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    December 13, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India’s leading wine producer Sula Vineyards' initial public offering (IPO) had been subscribed 39 percent by noon on December 13, the second day of bidding, as investors bought 74.16 lakh shares against an offer size of 1.88 crore shares.

    The offer size has been reduced to 1.88 crore shares from 2.69 crore shares as the company raised Rs 288.10 crore through the anchor book on December 9.

    Retail investors continued to lead the bidding process, buying 69 percent of their allotted quota so far, while high networth individuals have bid for 24 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

    Qualified institutional buyers bought 4,578 shares of the company out of the reserved portion of 53.80 lakh shares.

    Sula Vineyards is looking to mobilise Rs 960.35 crore through public issue that will close on December 14.

    Related stories

    The issue is a complete offer for sale of 2.69 crore shares by promoter and investors and the money raised will go to these selling shareholders.

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share.

    The company will finalise its share allotment on December 19. The refunds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by December 20 and the shares will be transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by December 21.

    The listing of its equity shares will take place on December 22.

    Sula is one of the four IPOs to hit the market this month along with Abans Holdings, Landmark Cars, and KFin Technologies.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - News #Sula Vineyards
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 12:25 pm