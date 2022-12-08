 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards – India’s largest winemaker – set to hit IPO street on December 12

Dec 08, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month filed for an initial public offering, says it has over a 50% share of India’s small but rapidly growing wine market.

While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market.

Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month filed for an initial public offering, says it has over a 50% share of India’s small but rapidly growing wine market. The 26-year-old company has opened tasting rooms and hosted an annual music festival as part of its effort to make the drink fashionable in a young country with an expanding middle class.

“When Sula entered the market, wine was seen as something aspirational -- for people above 45 years of age,” said Abhay Kewadkar, an independent alcoholic beverage consultant. “They cleverly changed that perspective by targeting younger consumers.”

The winemaker is looking to go public at a time when IPOs have dried up in India, as in much of the world, amid concerns of a recession. Young retail traders who helped drive the local stock market over the past couple years have been burned in recent months by plunges in high-flying tech unicorns such as Zomato Ltd. and Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd.

The S&P BSE IPO Index, a gauge tracking the performance of Indian shares for the first two years after listing, has fallen 24% so far in 2022 after nearly tripling in the previous three years.