Sula Vineyards debuts tomorrow. Will it make investors happy?

The stock of India’s largest wine producer, Sula Vineyards, will make its debut on December 22 but the listing is creating little buzz in the market.

Most analysts expect the listing to be on par with or at a discount to the final issue price, judging from tepid investor response to the Initial Public offering (IPO) and subdued equity market sentiment.

On the grey market, trading in the stock has taken place at a 3-4 percent discount to the expected final issue price of Rs 357 a share, analysts said.

The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14, 2022, with every category fully subscribed but the overall investor response fell short of analyst expectations.

Another reason was that it was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS), which means all the proceeds would go to the selling shareholders (promoters and investors); the company would not receive any money.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for 4.13 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 1.51 times and that for retail investors 1.65 times.

"Considering lower-than-expected subscription response from all investor categories and subdued secondary market mood, we expect an at-par or discounted listing. Muted gray market demand is also justified as the issue is entirely OFS, providing an exit to pre-IPO shareholders, and the company will not receive any proceeds for growth," Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, said. Click Here To Read All IPO Related News "If we look at its financial track record, the issue is fully priced-in and discounts all near-term growth, hence a discount listing can be possible," he added. Considering the volatility in the market and the subscription levels, Rajnath Yadav, a research analyst at Choice Broking, is anticipating a subdued listing for Sula Vineyards. Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, is expecting a status quo listing. After hitting record highs at the beginning of December, the market has been subdued and is consolidating. Benchmark indices have fallen more than 3 percent from the record highs of December 1 because of growing fears of a global recession and high valuations. Sula Vineyards raised Rs 960 crore from the public issue, priced at Rs 340-357 a share. Financially, the leading wine producer and seller performed better in FY22 as well as in the first half of FY23. Profit grew significantly to Rs 52.1 crore in the financial year ended March FY22, from Rs 3 crore in FY21. Revenue during the same period increased by 10 percent to Rs 424 crore and Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation doubled to Rs 113 core. In the first half of FY23, profit came in at Rs 30.5 crore on revenue of Rs 212 crore. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

