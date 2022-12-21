 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards debuts tomorrow. Will it make investors happy?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

The stock of India’s largest wine producer, Sula Vineyards, will make its debut on December 22 but the listing is creating little buzz in the market.

Most analysts expect the listing to be on par with or at a discount to the final issue price, judging from tepid investor response to the Initial Public offering (IPO) and subdued equity market sentiment.

On the grey market, trading in the stock has taken place at a 3-4 percent discount to the expected final issue price of Rs 357 a share, analysts said.

The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14, 2022, with every category fully subscribed but the overall investor response fell short of analyst expectations.

Another reason was that it was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS), which means all the proceeds would go to the selling shareholders (promoters and investors); the company would not receive any money.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for 4.13 times the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 1.51 times and that for retail investors 1.65 times.