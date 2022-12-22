 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyard will take time to kick in. Bow out now or raise a toast for long term

Shubham Raj & Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Analysts made it clear that the stock is not a short term investment. Hence those expecting short term gains should find other opportunities.

As Sula Vineyard, the largest wine maker in India, listed on bourses without any fanfare, analysts said only those expecting long-term gains should stay invested, while the rest can bow out of the stock if they get the allotment.

The stock debuted with 1 percent gain but slipped in trade soon as supply pressure mounted. As of 11am, the counter was trading at Rs 344.50, down nearly 4 percent from the issue price.

“Considering the market mood, we advise allotted investors to exit on the listing day and wait and watch for buying on better lower valuations after listing and if investors wish to add this on the listing day, conservative investors should better wait and watch, while risk-takers can add and keep it for long term only,” said Prashanth Tapse, Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14 with every category getting full subscription, but overall it was lower than analysts' expectations. The issue was entirely a share sale by existing shareholders, meaning the company did not get any proceeds from the IPO.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, highlighted that Sula vineyards is India’s largest wine producer and seller and has been a consistent market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of sales volume and value.

“The management plans to increase awareness and consumption of wine in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities as consumption of wine in India is less compared to other alcoholic beverages,” he said. “Investors need to hold for long term for gains.”