you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Varroc Engineering: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Varroc Engineering. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 22, 2018.

 
 
VEL  has  a  clear  roadmap  to  sustain  growth  which  is  1)  to  focus  on  high  growth  markets  for  Global  lighting  business;  2)  Increase  content  per  vehicle  in India; 3) Invest in R&D  & capitalize on future trends; 4) To look for Inorganic growth expansion and 5) Lastly, to focus on operational

efficiency.

Valuation and Outlook

VEL is a Tier 1 auto ancillary player which has wide range of product portfolio  spread  across  customers  &  geographies.  Further  pedigree  management, strong growth  opportunity & decent return  ratio  (~16%) remains  positive  for  the company. The company is undervalued at 29x its FY18 EPS compared to  some  of  its  peers.  Thus,  we  recommend  subscribe  to  the  issue  from  a  long term perspective

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Varroc Engineering

