Subscribe to Varroc Engineering: ICICI Direct

VEL has a clear roadmap to sustain growth which is 1) to focus on high growth markets for Global lighting business; 2) Increase content per vehicle in India; 3) Invest in R&D & capitalize on future trends; 4) To look for Inorganic growth expansion and 5) Lastly, to focus on operational

efficiency.

Valuation and Outlook

VEL is a Tier 1 auto ancillary player which has wide range of product portfolio spread across customers & geographies. Further pedigree management, strong growth opportunity & decent return ratio (~16%) remains positive for the company. The company is undervalued at 29x its FY18 EPS compared to some of its peers. Thus, we recommend subscribe to the issue from a long term perspective

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions