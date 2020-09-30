172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|subscribe-to-uti-asset-management-company-geojit-5896831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to UTI Asset Management Company: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on UTI Asset Management Company. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 27, 2020

Geojit's IPO report on UTI Asset Management Company


UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (UTI) is a professionally managed company catering to diverse group of individuals and institutional investors, banks, trusts and NRIs through a wide variety of fund management services. The company manages the domestic mutual funds of UTI mutual fund, provide Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to institutional clients and high networth individuals (HNIs) and manages retirement funds like National Pension Scheme (NPS). The AMC also manages offshore funds and alternative investment funds.



Valuation and Outlook


We believe that the IPO price is after factoring lower ROE, high competition and uncertainities from pandemic. Accordingly, we recommend Subscribe rating on a short to medium-term basis, expecting listing gain.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:59 am

tags #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #UTI Asset Management Company

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.