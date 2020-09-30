Subscribe to UTI Asset Management Company: Geojit

Geojit's IPO report on UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (UTI) is a professionally managed company catering to diverse group of individuals and institutional investors, banks, trusts and NRIs through a wide variety of fund management services. The company manages the domestic mutual funds of UTI mutual fund, provide Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to institutional clients and high networth individuals (HNIs) and manages retirement funds like National Pension Scheme (NPS). The AMC also manages offshore funds and alternative investment funds.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe that the IPO price is after factoring lower ROE, high competition and uncertainities from pandemic. Accordingly, we recommend Subscribe rating on a short to medium-term basis, expecting listing gain.

