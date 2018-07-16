App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 05:09 PM IST

Subscribe to TCNS Clothing Co: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on TCNS Clothing Co. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on July 13, 2018.

 
 
TCNS Clothing is a pure play on branding opportunity in USD6.5bn “ethnic women wear” segment. Branded segment is only 23% and is growing at 30% CAGR in comparison to industry growth of 10%. TCNS has “W”, “Aurelia” and “Wishful” brands which cater to across price segments.

Valuation and Outlook

TCNS is looking at ~75 new EBO additions/year which would enable 17% sales CAGR, 20% EBIDTA CAGR and 18.5% PAT CAGR (excluding ESOP

provisions) over FY18-21. The stock is being offered at 33.7xFY18 EPS (Before ESOP Provisions) which offers scope for decent gains over the medium term given strong growth outlook. Recommend Subscribe.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:06 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #TCNS Clothing Co

