Subscribe to TCNS Clothing Co: Prabhudas Lilladher

TCNS Clothing is a pure play on branding opportunity in USD6.5bn “ethnic women wear” segment. Branded segment is only 23% and is growing at 30% CAGR in comparison to industry growth of 10%. TCNS has “W”, “Aurelia” and “Wishful” brands which cater to across price segments.

Valuation and Outlook

TCNS is looking at ~75 new EBO additions/year which would enable 17% sales CAGR, 20% EBIDTA CAGR and 18.5% PAT CAGR (excluding ESOP

provisions) over FY18-21. The stock is being offered at 33.7xFY18 EPS (Before ESOP Provisions) which offers scope for decent gains over the medium term given strong growth outlook. Recommend Subscribe.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions