Subscribe to TCNS Clothing Co: ICICI Direct

Unlike men’s apparel, the structure of a women’s ethnic wear garment requires a combination of various fabrics and trim materials. Consequently, sourcing raw material becomes a critical factor in the ethnic wear industry, for continuity and product line execution on time. TCNS has a well balanced and diversified base of 181 suppliers across India, providing printed fabrics along with unprocessed fabrics and other materials. TCNS follows an asset light distribution model, with production outsourced on a job work basis. It has ~78 job workers for manufacturing

apparels.

Valuation and Outlook

TCNS has a capital efficient business model, generating healthy return ratios (32% RoCE in FY18) and EBITDA margins (18% in FY18). The assetlight nature of the business has led TCNS to generate robust asset turnover ratio of ~11x as on FY18. Going forward, steady cash flow generation will enable it to fund its capex through internal accruals, keeping the company virtually debt free. At the IPO upper price band of | 716, the stock is priced at P/E multiple of 44x and price/sales of 5x FY18. We believe the current valuation factors in the near term growth prospects. Hence, we believe one should subscribe with a long term horizon.

