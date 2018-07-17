Subscribe to TCNS Clothing Co: Hem Securities

Capital efficient and scalable business model : Co’s business model relies on the strength of its design process, its distribution and retail network and its long standing relationships with vendors. Co enter into leases or franchise agreements for its exclusive brand outlets which requires lower upfront capital expenditure compared to acquisition of real estate or properties for setting up co’s outlets. Further, manufacturing co’s products through agreements with job workers allows to increase production capacity as required and without incurring additional capital expenditure.

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 45 on FY18 eps at price band of Rs 714-716/share. Co being leading women’s apparel company in India with a portfolio of established brands & widespread distribution network and presence across a variety of retail channels but valuations looks bit stretched at present level. Hence, , we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue.

