you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to TCNS Clothing Co: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on TCNS Clothing Co. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe" the IPO in its research report as on July 17, 2018.

 
 
Capital efficient and scalable business model : Co’s business model relies on the strength of its design process, its distribution and retail network and its long standing relationships with vendors. Co enter into leases or franchise agreements for its exclusive brand outlets which requires lower upfront capital expenditure compared to acquisition of real estate or properties for setting up co’s outlets. Further, manufacturing co’s products through agreements with job workers allows to increase production capacity as required and without incurring additional capital expenditure.

Valuation and Outlook

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 45 on FY18 eps at price band of Rs 714-716/share. Co being leading women’s apparel company in India with a portfolio of established brands & widespread distribution network and presence across a variety of retail channels but valuations looks bit stretched at present level. Hence, , we recommend “Long Term Subscribe” on issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #TCNS Clothing Co

