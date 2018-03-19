App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 19, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Sandhar Technologies IPO : HEM Securities

HEM Securities has come out with its report on Sandhar Technologies IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on March 15, 2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sandhar Technologies is a customer centric component supplier primarily catering to automotive OEMs and largely focused on safety and security systems of vehicles with a pan India presence and a growing international footprint. Co’s business involves designing and manufacturing a diverse range of automotive components, parts and systems, driven by technology, process, people and governance. Presently, co manufacture 21 categories of products, including such product categories that are manufactured through its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, which cater to different industry segments. Co’s portfolio comprises various categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs. Co also manufacture other product categories including wheel assemblies, handle bar assemblies, brake panel assemblies, sheet metal components such as fuel filler caps, fuel cock assembly, step pillions, tools, dies, moulds, other aluminium components, crane and tractor parts, plastic and painted parts such as door handles (inner and outer), panels for televisions, and cabinets for air conditioners.

Company manufacture its products from 31 manufacturing facilities across eight states in India, two manufacturing facilities in Spain, and one manufacturing facility in Mexico. This apart, co also have an overseas assembly and packaging centre located in Poland.

Valuation

Co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 28.7-29.19 on post issue H1FY18 annualized eps at price band of Rs 327-332/share. Co with its long-standing, and growing relationships with major OEMs has diversified product portfolio along with in-house research and development, design capability and technical collaborations. Looking after strong fundamentals of company, we recommend “Subscribe” to issue.

related news

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 
Read More

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO Broker Analysis #Sandhar Technologies #subscribe

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC