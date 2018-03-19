Subscribe to Sandhar Technologies IPO : HEM Securities

Sandhar Technologies is a customer centric component supplier primarily catering to automotive OEMs and largely focused on safety and security systems of vehicles with a pan India presence and a growing international footprint. Co’s business involves designing and manufacturing a diverse range of automotive components, parts and systems, driven by technology, process, people and governance. Presently, co manufacture 21 categories of products, including such product categories that are manufactured through its subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, which cater to different industry segments. Co’s portfolio comprises various categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs. Co also manufacture other product categories including wheel assemblies, handle bar assemblies, brake panel assemblies, sheet metal components such as fuel filler caps, fuel cock assembly, step pillions, tools, dies, moulds, other aluminium components, crane and tractor parts, plastic and painted parts such as door handles (inner and outer), panels for televisions, and cabinets for air conditioners.

Company manufacture its products from 31 manufacturing facilities across eight states in India, two manufacturing facilities in Spain, and one manufacturing facility in Mexico. This apart, co also have an overseas assembly and packaging centre located in Poland.

Valuation

Co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 28.7-29.19 on post issue H1FY18 annualized eps at price band of Rs 327-332/share. Co with its long-standing, and growing relationships with major OEMs has diversified product portfolio along with in-house research and development, design capability and technical collaborations. Looking after strong fundamentals of company, we recommend “Subscribe” to issue.

