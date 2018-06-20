Subscribe to RITES: KR Choksey

RITES Ltd is a transport infrastructure consultancy organisation in the railways sector. The company also provides consultancy services across other infrastructure and energy markets including urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports, institutional buildings, ropeways, power procurement and renewable energy. Since its inception in 1974, the company has evolved from providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services and has developed expertise in:

a)Design, engineering and consultancy services in transport infrastructure sector with focus on railways, urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports and ropeways,

b)Leasing, export, maintenance and rehabilitation of locomotives and rolling stock,

c)Undertaking turnkey projects on EPC basis for railway line, track doubling, railway electrification, upgradation works for railway transport systems and workshops, railway stations, and construction of institutional/ residential/ commercial buildings, both with or without equity participation,

d)Wagon manufacturing, renewable energy generation and power procurement for Indian Railways through collaboration by the way of JVs, subsidiaries or consortium arrangements.

RITES is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. The company provides diversified and comprehensive solutions in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. It has significant presence as a transport infrastructure consultancy organization in the railway sector. It also provides consultancy services across other infrastructure and energy market sectors including urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports, institutional buildings, ropeways, power procurement and renewable energy. The company has experience spanning 44 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions. Going ahead, RITES intends to increase scale of operations in railway infrastructure sector by taking up turnkey projects and expansion of services for metro and airport projects. Further, it also plans to increase share of business in renewable energy generation and power procurement for Indian Railways, manufacturing of wagons and joining upcoming opportunities like station development. We believe this could meaningfully improve its order book and thereby the revenues.The company has order backlog to the tune of INR 48bn, which provides revenue visibility for next 3 years. Further, it has been able to maintain its operational performance at around 30-32% in past. However increase in the revenues from turnkey project could drag OPM to some extent in the years to come. The company has been generating decent free cash flows every year, which helped it to reward shareholders with excellent stock/dividend payouts. We expect the same trend likely to continue going ahead.

In terms of valuations, at upper price band of INR 185, the stock is valued at 11.4x on annualized FY18 earnings. We believe the valuations are reasonable primarily on account of large C&I on books to the tune of INR 14bn. Given the post issue MCAP will be INR 37bn with negative net debt of INR 13.1bn, EV stands at around INR 23.9bn. The management is upbeat to execute INR 48bn worth of contracts in next 2-3 years and hence we expect the revenues could grow at least at 20% CAGR against ~7% CAGR in past. Further, assuming OPM & NPM could remain at 30% & 24% respectively. The company could make EBITDA & PAT of at least INR 4.5bn and INR 3.6bn respectively in FY19. This could translate into EV/EBITDA of ~5.3x & PE of ~10.3x. Valuations are attractive looking at the order backlog and orders visibility from railways. Thus, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating on the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions