App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to RITES: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on RITES. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 19, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Co’s offerings in transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering services consist of conducting techno-economic feasibility studies and preparation of detailed project reports, design engineering activities, procurement assistance, project management activities, quality assurance, inspection, training, construction supervision, materials system management, transaction advisory and commissioning support including operation and maintenance.

Preferred consultancy organization of the Government of India including the Indian Railways. Co is a nominated organization of the Indian Railways for the export of railway locomotives, coaches and other equipment which are manufactured by the Indian Railways (other than exports to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand). Co is also a nominated organization for inspection of various materials and equipment purchased by the Indian Railways.
Valuation and Outlook

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 11 on annualized 9MFY18 eps at price band of Rs 180-185/share. Co being the preferred consultancy organization agency of the Government of India including the Indian Railways has healthy order book with strong and diversified clientele base across sectors. Looking after valuations we find issue to be reasonably priced . Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

related news

Read More
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 01:54 pm

tags #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO - Upcoming Issues #IPO Broker Analysis #RITES #subscribe

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.