Subscribe to RITES: Hem Securities

Co’s offerings in transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering services consist of conducting techno-economic feasibility studies and preparation of detailed project reports, design engineering activities, procurement assistance, project management activities, quality assurance, inspection, training, construction supervision, materials system management, transaction advisory and commissioning support including operation and maintenance.

Preferred consultancy organization of the Government of India including the Indian Railways. Co is a nominated organization of the Indian Railways for the export of railway locomotives, coaches and other equipment which are manufactured by the Indian Railways (other than exports to Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand). Co is also a nominated organization for inspection of various materials and equipment purchased by the Indian Railways.

The co is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 11 on annualized 9MFY18 eps at price band of Rs 180-185/share. Co being the preferred consultancy organization agency of the Government of India including the Indian Railways has healthy order book with strong and diversified clientele base across sectors. Looking after valuations we find issue to be reasonably priced . Hence, we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions