you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to RITES: GEPL Capital

GEPL Capital has come out with its report on RITES. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe " the IPO in its research report as on June 15, 2018.

 
 
Rites ltd. since its inception has evolved from providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services and have developed expertise in

1. Design, engineering and consultancy services in transport infrastructure sector with a focus  on railways, urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports, and ropeways.

2. Leasing, export, maintenance, and rehabilitation of locomotives and rolling stock.

3. Undertaking turnkey projects on engineering, procurement and construction basis for the railway line, track doubling, 3rd line, railway electrification, up gradation works for railway transport systems and workshops, railway stations and construction of institutional/ residential/ commercial buildings, both with or without equity participation.

4. Wagon manufacturing, renewable energy generation and power procurement for Indian Railways through collaborations by way of joint venture arrangements, subsidiaries or consortium arrangements.

Valuation and Outlook

RITES Ltd. (RITES) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 27xs  of FY17 EPS. We believe that Rites demands a fairly valued. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:18 pm

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

