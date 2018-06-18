Subscribe to RITES: GEPL Capital

Rites ltd. since its inception has evolved from providing transport infrastructure consultancy and quality assurance services and have developed expertise in

1. Design, engineering and consultancy services in transport infrastructure sector with a focus on railways, urban transport, roads and highways, ports, inland waterways, airports, and ropeways.

2. Leasing, export, maintenance, and rehabilitation of locomotives and rolling stock.

3. Undertaking turnkey projects on engineering, procurement and construction basis for the railway line, track doubling, 3rd line, railway electrification, up gradation works for railway transport systems and workshops, railway stations and construction of institutional/ residential/ commercial buildings, both with or without equity participation.

4. Wagon manufacturing, renewable energy generation and power procurement for Indian Railways through collaborations by way of joint venture arrangements, subsidiaries or consortium arrangements.

RITES Ltd. (RITES) stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 27xs of FY17 EPS. We believe that Rites demands a fairly valued. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

