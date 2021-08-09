MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 07, 2021.

August 09, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
 
 
KR Choksey IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation


Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd or NVCL is India’s leading cement manufacturing company. It is the 5th largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. NVCL is amongst the fastest growing cement company in terms of capacity addition on percentage terms with installed capacity doubling over the last 5 years post the acquisition of NU Vista. It owns 11 cement plants (8 in East India and 3 in North India). NVCL holds a decent position in cement production capacity terms approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and they are one of the leading Ready-Mix Concrete (“RMX”) manufacturers in India. It operates through a range of distribution channels and direct sales to improve their reach to customers.



Valuation and Outlook


The smart acquisition of Nu Vista from Emami group would remain our focus to rerate our view on the company. Thus, considering all the above factors we recommend to invest for long term investment.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 9, 2021 08:24 am

