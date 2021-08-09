Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd or NVCL is India’s leading cement manufacturing company. It is the 5th largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. NVCL is amongst the fastest growing cement company in terms of capacity addition on percentage terms with installed capacity doubling over the last 5 years post the acquisition of NU Vista. It owns 11 cement plants (8 in East India and 3 in North India). NVCL holds a decent position in cement production capacity terms approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and they are one of the leading Ready-Mix Concrete (“RMX”) manufacturers in India. It operates through a range of distribution channels and direct sales to improve their reach to customers.

Valuation and Outlook

The smart acquisition of Nu Vista from Emami group would remain our focus to rerate our view on the company. Thus, considering all the above factors we recommend to invest for long term investment.

