Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is the fifth largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. As of December 31, 2020, company’s cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and company is one of the leading ready-mix concrete manufacturers in India.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for long term purpose.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

