Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“NVCL”) was incorporated on February 8, 1999. NVCL is promoted by Dr. Karsanbhai K. Patel, who is a successful entrepreneur and is associated with the Nirma Group. NVCL is the 5th largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. As of December 31, 2020, their cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and they are one of the leading Ready-Mix Concrete (“RMX”) manufacturers in India.

Valuation and Outlook

Thus we like the issue backed by company’s market leadership in east region, Market-leading brands that establish and enhance the leadership as a building materials company and Extensive sales, marketing and distribution network with diversified product portfolio. Based on the above factors. we recommend SUBSCRIBE FOR LISTING GAINS to the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

