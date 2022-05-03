Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: LKP Research

LKP Research IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India

Largest Life Insurer in India and 5th Largest Globally: Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India, with a 61.6% market share in terms of premiums (or GWP), a 61.4% market share in terms of New Business Premium (or NBP), a 71.8% market share in terms of number of individual policies issued, a 88.8% market share in terms of number of group policies issued for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, as well as by the number of individual agents, which comprised 55% of all individual agents in India as at December 31, 2021. LIC had the highest gap in market share by life insurance GWP relative to the secondlargest life insurer in India as compared to the market leaders in the top seven markets globally. According to RHP, this is due to the enormous agent network, strong track record, immense trust in the brand ‘LIC’ and its 65 years of lineage. LIC is ranked 5th globally by life insurance GWP and 10th globally in terms of total assets.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band, the stock is priced at 1.1x of its 2QFY22 Indian Embedded value (Market capitalization/Embedded value: ₹6 trillion/₹5.39 trillion), which is at a significant discount to its listed peers. Currently listed insurance companies trade at Market capitalization/EV multiple of ~2.8x. LIC has a marquee anchor list of investors and we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the LIC IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More