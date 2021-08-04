MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Krsnaa Diagnostics: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Krsnaa Diagnostics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 02, 2021.

August 04, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Krsnaa Diagnostics


Krsnaa Diagnostic is one of the largest differentiated diagnostic service provider in India . It provide a range of technologyenabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres pan-India.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gains & long term perspective.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Krsnaa Diagnostics #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:40 am

