Subscribe to Krsnaa Diagnostics: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital IPO report on Krsnaa Diagnostics

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited (“Krsnaa”) was incorporated on 22nd December, 2010 at Pune. Krsnaa is a large and differentiated diagnostic service provider. They provide a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres pan-India. Krsnaa offers a range of diagnostics imaging services and clinical laboratory tests that include both routine and specialized tests / studies and profiles, which are used for prediction, early detection, diagnostic screening, confirmation and/or monitoring of diseases.



Valuation and Outlook

However we believe with the reduction in covid cases company’s growth and margins are expected to taper down from H2FY22 respectively. Based on the above factors we recommend SUBSCRIBE FOR LISTING GAINS to the issue.

