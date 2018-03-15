Subscribe to Karda Construction IPO : Khambatta Securities

The Karda Group is a well-known real estate developer in Nashik havingpresence in the construction industry for more than two decades. KardaConstruction Limited (KCL) is present across all residential segments(low, medium and premium) and commercial real estate (office spaces)

as well as contract construction.

With a strong track record in the affordable housing segment, KCL iswell-placed to benefit from the Government of India’s push for affordablehousing as a part of its “Housing for All” initiative.We expect the company’s robust project pipeline to translate into healthytop-line growth over the next two years with improvement in marginsdriven by higher price realizations and repayment of debt. Compared toits peers, we believe KCL’s issue price band represents attractive

valuation levels and consequently assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.

