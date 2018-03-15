Subscribe to Karda Construction IPO : Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities has come out with its report on Karda Construction IPO , The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe ” the IPO in its research report as on March 15, 2018
The Karda Group is a well-known real estate developer in Nashik having
presence in the construction industry for more than two decades. Karda
Construction Limited (KCL) is present across all residential segments
(low, medium and premium) and commercial real estate (office spaces)
as well as contract construction.With a strong track record in the affordable housing segment, KCL is
well-placed to benefit from the Government of India’s push for affordable
housing as a part of its “Housing for All” initiative.
We expect the company’s robust project pipeline to translate into healthy
top-line growth over the next two years with improvement in margins
driven by higher price realizations and repayment of debt. Compared to
its peers, we believe KCL’s issue price band represents attractive
valuation levels and consequently assign a SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.
